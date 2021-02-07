Box Workplace: Denzel Washington’s ‘The Little Issues’ Repeats No. 1

Denzel Washington’s crime thriller “The Little Issues” led home field workplace charts once more, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of launch.

Abroad, “The Little Issues” collected $1.4 million in ticket gross sales from 20 international locations. The R-rated movie has made $7.8 million within the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to this point.

Directed by John Lee Hancock, “The Little Issues” debuted concurrently on the HBO Max streaming service. With the U.S. field workplace basically at a standstill, Warner Bros. made the choice (one which was met with vocal backlash) to repeat that hybrid mannequin for its complete 2021 film slate.

But Warner Bros.’ rivals, together with Disney and Common, are keenly conscious of 1 unlucky actuality: it’s too dangerous to unveil buzzy motion pictures given the impaired market. Round 65% of U.S. cinemas stay closed, in accordance with Comscore, and venues that reopened have been working at lowered capability. And it doesn’t seem like that can change anytime quickly. The largest motion pictures set for 2021 — resembling “F9,” “Black Widow” and “No Time to Die” — aren’t anticipated to open till summer season at greatest.

Studios have solely been keen to launch new motion pictures if there’s a contingency plan in place that limits potential losses. That’s why Common labored out a take care of main movie show chains to place its titles on demand after 17 days in theaters. And Disney, which put “Mulan” and “Soul” straight on Disney Plus, is testing out a brand new technique subsequent month with “Raya and the Final Dragon.” On March 5, the animated household movie will launch on the massive display screen and on the corporate’s streaming service for a $30 rental charge. Within the occasion that individuals don’t present as much as see “Raya” in theaters, Disney is banking on a lift in Disney Plus subscribers.

Pandemic or not, Tremendous Bowl weekend isn’t a very common time of 12 months to go to the flicks. With none new nationwide releases this weekend, Common and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods: A New Age” landed in second place and generated $1.7 million. After 11 weeks in theaters, the “Croods” sequel has introduced in $46 million domestically. Although there aren’t many big-screen choices for audiences to select from lately, its field workplace maintain has been notable as a result of “The Croods: A New Age” has been obtainable to lease on premium video-on-demand platforms for 2 months. Abroad, the movie introduced in $808,000, which brings its worldwide whole to $101.6 million and international haul to $147.6 million.

Liam Neeson thriller “The Marksman” landed within the No. 3 spot, grossing $1 million from 2,018 screens. That brings its whole haul to $9.1 million. “Marvel Girl 1984” got here in fourth place with $905,000 from 1,818 U.S. places. The Warner Bros. superhero journey, which additionally premiered concurrently on HBO Max, has amassed $40 million on the home field workplace and $154 million worldwide.

Sony’s “Monster Hunter” rounded out the highest 5 with $585,000 in its eighth weekend of launch. The online game adaptation, starring Milla Jovovich, has made $11.8 million to this point.

Abroad, Disney and Pixar’s “Soul” — which isn’t enjoying in home theaters and is barely obtainable to U.S. audiences on Disney Plus — continues to promote tickets. The movie is performing significantly properly in China, the place it has made $55.8 and has formally handed “Incredibles 2” ($53.7 million) to develop into the nation’s second-highest Pixar launch ever. In whole, “Soul” earned $6.9 million from 11 worldwide international locations, boosting its international bounty to $96.2 million.