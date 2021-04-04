Box Workplace: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Sets Pandemic Opening Weekend Record

“Godzilla vs. Kong” muscled its solution to a pandemic-era field workplace report. The film, from Warner Bros. and Legendary Leisure, generated $32 million over the weekend and $48.5 million in its first 5 days of launch, cementing a brand new excessive water mark since U.S. theaters have reopened.

As the primary field workplace smash in COVID instances, “Godzilla vs. Kong” seems to be a sign that individuals are able to return to the flicks after a yr of watching Netflix on the sofa. The movie can also be obtainable to HBO Max subscribers for no additional price. It’s unclear how many individuals streamed the film at dwelling.

David A. Gross, who runs the film consulting agency Franchise Leisure Analysis, known as opening weekend ticket gross sales “sturdy” given the “still-difficult circumstances.” Greater than 50% of film theaters within the nation have reopened, however many — together with these in New York Metropolis and Los Angeles — have been working at decreased capability to adjust to pandemic security protocols.

“Whereas it’s half of what it might be beneath regular circumstances, the weekend is a transparent and constructive indication that moviegoing has inherent strengths that aren’t going away,” he mentioned.

Extra to come back…