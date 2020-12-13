Box Workplace: ‘The Croods 2’ Leads Quiet Weekend

Common’s animated journey “The Croods: A New Age” led one other quiet weekend on the home field workplace. The movie generated $3 million in its third weekend of launch, bringing its whole to $24.1 million.

Abroad, “The Croods” sequel earned one other $8.4 million for a world tally of $76.3 million.

Because of an unprecedented settlement that enables Common Footage to place new releases on demand inside weeks of their theatrical premieres, the studio has been extra prepared than rivals to unveil smaller-scale motion pictures in the course of the pandemic. That’s resulted in Common and its specialty label Focus Options dominating over U.S. charts. Three of the highest 5 highest-grossing motion pictures this weekend belong to the Comcast-owned studio.

In second place, the Focus Options comedic drama “Half Brothers” introduced in $490,000 from 1,386 screens. After two weeks in theaters, the film has made $1.3 million.

Perennial vacation favourite “Elf,” the Will Ferrell comedy that debuted in 2003, secured the No. 3 spot, amassing $400,000 over the weekend.

Common’s body-swap slasher movie “Freaky” nabbed fourth place with $315,000. The film, which stars Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn, has amassed $8.2 million thus far.

Pandemic-era sleeper hit “The Battle With Grandpa” rounded out the highest 5. The Robert De Niro-led comedy has been an surprising mainstay on field workplace charts in the course of the coronavirus disaster. After greater than two months in theaters, the movie added one other $260,000 in ticket gross sales this weekend. That brings its home tally to $17.96 million.

There hasn’t been any new nationwide releases since “The Croods: A New Age” launched round Thanksgiving. (Although what even constitutes as a “nationwide launch” today continues to be hazy; solely round 35% of U.S. theaters are presently in operation.)

Nevertheless, “Wild Mountain Thyme,” a romantic drama starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan, bowed in restricted launch. The poorly reviewed movie introduced in $100,466 from 450 theaters, averaging to $223 per location. John Patrick Shanley, the screenwriter of “Moonstruck,” wrote and directed the Eire-set “Wild Mountain Thyme,” based mostly on his Tony-nominated play “Outdoors Mullingar.”

Film theaters have been devastated by the pandemic. The few that stay open are hoping salvation comes round Christmas, within the type of a lasso-toting Gal Gadot. “Surprise Girl 1984,” the sequel to Warner Bros. 2017 smash hit “Surprise Girl,” is touching down in U.S. cinemas on Dec. 25 — the identical day it lands on the streaming service HBO Max.

The favored DC Comics heroine received’t be the one newcomer over the vacations. “Information of the World,” a Tom Hanks Western drama, and Carey Mulligan’s revenge thriller “Promising Younger Girl” (from Common and Focus, respectively) are additionally debuting on Christmas Day.