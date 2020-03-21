Boxing on TV – Fight calendar 2020

This yr is shaping as much as be a giant one for boxing with quite a few massive showdowns tipped to happen in 2020.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts whereas Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder may face off to finish a battle trilogy in 2020.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, except for mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of gifted stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion stay from residence.

Boxing on TV this week

Boxing is on maintain because the coronavirus continues to comb throughout the nation.

As soon as the pandemic subsides and boxing resumes, we are going to deliver you the perfect fights on TV each week.

Boxing on TV in 2020 calendar

Might

2nd – Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

23rd – Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora

June

20th – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

July

11th – Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

18th – Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III (TBC)

August

–

September

Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III (TBC)

TBC

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders (TBC)

Watch boxing within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky clients can add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days or subscribe to particular person channels. Sky Sports activities Field Workplace PPVs will value one-off charges.

NOW TV: You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all while not having a contract.

BT Sport: In case you are an current BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days. BT Sport Field Workplace PPVs will value one-off charges.

Watch boxing within the US

DAZN: Followers can watch many fights stay within the US by way of streaming large DAZN. The streaming service is offered in a month-to-month or annual plan.

ESPN+: Loads of different fights will likely be out there by way of ESPN. On it’s personal, ESPN+ prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per yr.