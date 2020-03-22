Boxing on TV – Fight calendar 2020

This yr is shaping as much as be a giant one for boxing with quite a few large showdowns tipped to happen in 2020.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts whereas Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder might face off to finish a combat trilogy in 2020.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, except for mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of proficient stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion reside from dwelling.

Boxing on TV this week

Boxing is on maintain because the coronavirus continues to brush throughout the nation.

As soon as the pandemic subsides and boxing resumes, we are going to carry you the very best fights on TV each week.

Boxing on TV in 2020 calendar

Might

2nd – Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

23rd – Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora

June

20th – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

July

11th – Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

18th – Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III (TBC)

August

–

September

Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III (TBC)

TBC

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders (TBC)

Watch boxing within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky clients can add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days or subscribe to particular person channels. Sky Sports activities Field Workplace PPVs will value one-off charges.

NOW TV: You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract.

BT Sport: In case you are an present BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your present contract for an extra £10.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days. BT Sport Field Workplace PPVs will value one-off charges.

Watch boxing within the US

DAZN: Followers can watch many fights reside within the US through streaming big DAZN. The streaming service is accessible in a month-to-month or annual plan.

ESPN+: Loads of different fights shall be out there through ESPN. On it’s personal, ESPN+ prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per yr.