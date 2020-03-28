Boxing on TV – Fight calendar 2020

This 12 months is shaping as much as be a giant one for boxing with quite a few huge showdowns tipped to happen in 2020.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts whereas Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder might face off to finish a battle trilogy in 2020.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, except for mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of gifted stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion reside from dwelling.

Boxing on TV this week

Boxing is on maintain because the coronavirus continues to comb throughout the nation.

As soon as the pandemic subsides and boxing resumes, we are going to convey you the perfect fights on TV each week.

Boxing on TV in 2020 calendar

Could

2nd – Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

23rd – Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora

June

20th – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

July

11th – Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

18th – Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III (TBC)

August

–

September

Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III (TBC)

TBC

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders (TBC)

Watch boxing within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky prospects can add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly or subscribe to particular person channels. Sky Sports activities Field Workplace PPVs will value one-off charges.

NOW TV: You may get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all without having a contract.

BT Sport: If you’re an current BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your current contract for an extra £10.00 monthly. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 monthly. BT Sport Field Workplace PPVs will value one-off charges.

Watch boxing within the US

DAZN: Followers can watch many fights reside within the US through streaming large DAZN. The streaming service is obtainable in a month-to-month or annual plan.

ESPN+: Loads of different fights can be obtainable through ESPN. On it’s personal, ESPN+ prices $4.99 monthly or $49.99 per 12 months.