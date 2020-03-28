Boxing on TV – Fight calendar 2020

This yr is shaping as much as be a giant one for boxing with quite a few huge showdowns tipped to happen in 2020.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts whereas Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder might face off to finish a struggle trilogy in 2020.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, other than mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of proficient stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion reside from dwelling.

Boxing on TV this week

Boxing is on maintain because the coronavirus continues to brush throughout the nation.

As soon as the pandemic subsides and boxing resumes, we’ll carry you the perfect fights on TV each week.

Boxing on TV in 2020 calendar

Might

2nd – Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

23rd – Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora

June

20th – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

July

11th – Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

18th – Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III (TBC)

August

–

September

Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III (TBC)

TBC

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders (TBC)

Watch boxing within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky prospects can add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days or subscribe to particular person channels. Sky Sports activities Field Workplace PPVs will price one-off charges.

NOW TV: You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all while not having a contract.

BT Sport: If you’re an present BT Broadband buyer, you possibly can add it to your present contract for a further £10.00 per thirty days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per thirty days. BT Sport Field Workplace PPVs will price one-off charges.

Watch boxing within the US

DAZN: Followers can watch many fights reside within the US by way of streaming large DAZN. The streaming service is on the market in a month-to-month or annual plan.

ESPN+: Loads of different fights will likely be obtainable by way of ESPN. On it’s personal, ESPN+ prices $4.99 per thirty days or $49.99 per yr.