Boxing on TV – Fight calendar 2020

This 12 months is shaping as much as be an enormous one for boxing with quite a few large showdowns tipped to happen in 2020.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts whereas Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder may face off to finish a combat trilogy in 2020.

However there are many terrific fights to be aired each week, apart from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has loads of proficient stars able to lighting up arenas throughout the nation.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete boxing schedule for this week together with how one can watch the motion dwell from residence.

Boxing on TV this week

Boxing is on maintain because the coronavirus continues to comb throughout the nation.

As soon as the pandemic subsides and boxing resumes, we are going to carry you one of the best fights on TV each week.

Boxing on TV in 2020 calendar

Might

2nd – Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin

23rd – Oleksandr Usyk v Dereck Chisora

June

20th – Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev

July

11th – Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce

18th – Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder III (TBC)

August

–

September

Canelo Alvarez v Gennady Golovkin III (TBC)

TBC

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders (TBC)

Watch boxing within the UK

Sky Sports activities: Sky clients can add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days or subscribe to particular person channels. Sky Sports activities Field Workplace PPVs will price one-off charges.

NOW TV: You may get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all without having a contract.

BT Sport: If you’re an present BT Broadband buyer, you’ll be able to add it to your present contract for a further £10.00 per 30 days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days. BT Sport Field Workplace PPVs will price one-off charges.

Watch boxing within the US

DAZN: Followers can watch many fights dwell within the US by way of streaming big DAZN. The streaming service is accessible in a month-to-month or annual plan.

ESPN+: Loads of different fights might be accessible by way of ESPN. On it’s personal, ESPN+ prices $4.99 per 30 days or $49.99 per 12 months.