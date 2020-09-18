Boy friends with 16-year-old girl on social media, then escapes to rape

Thane: In Thane city, adjoining Mumbai in Maharashtra, a 19-year-old boy befriended a 16-year-old girl on social media. Made close and entertained and took him to another city. The police brought the girl back on the report of the girl’s parents. The police has registered a case against the 19-year-old boy under the Poxo Act. Also Read – See INSIDE PICS of Kangana Ranaut’s broken office, these scattered bricks are not dreamed

Thane city police have arrested a 19-year-old man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. Police gave this information on Friday.

Kopri police station sub-inspector Deepali Lambe said the 16-year-old victim had become friends with the accused on social media. The accused works on contract with Thane Municipal Corporation.

The police officer said that the case came to light on August 30 after the victim went missing, after which the victim's parents lodged a complaint with the police. He said that during the investigation, the police found that the accused incited the victim and took him to Osmanabad.

The police officer said that the police rescued the victim on Wednesday, while the accused was arrested under various sections of the IPC and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. He said that the accused has been sent to police custody till 21 September.