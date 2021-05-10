Boy Group Main Dancer Shares His Dream To Become An All-Rounder On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the May 9 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” the current crop of challengers continued their quest to dethrone the champion.

Spoilers

The second match-up of Round 2 was between “An Unfilial Child Cries” and “May Emerald.” Unfilial Child Cries selected IU’s “Hold My Hand” to cover, while May Emerald sang a cover of Lena Park’s “A Stray Child.”

May Emerald won the match-up and advanced to Round 3, while Unfilial Child Cries took off his mask to reveal himself as ASTRO’s main dancer Rocky.

Rocky said, “My dream is to become an all-rounder entertainer. I can rap and produce music, but I want to show people that I can sing as well. ASTRO is pretty well-known, but I want to make the name ‘Rocky’ more well-known. Through ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ I wanted people to hear the name Rocky, even if was only for a second.”

Rocky also sang COOL’s “All for You” with “Scratchback” in the first round, which aired on last week’s episode.

On Twitter, Rocky wrote, “Thank you to the production staff who gave me the chance to appear on ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ and thank you to the agency staff who gave me a lot of support! I’ll become an even cooler Rocky from now on. It was a really good experience! AROHA [fan club name]! I sang while thinking of you. I love you.”

복면가왕을 나갈수 있겠 끔 기회 주신 제작진 분들에게 너무 감사드리고 그리고 제 옆에서 많은 힘 주신 회사 분들도 감사합니당 앞으로 더 멋지게 나아가는 라키 될게용 정말 좋은 경험이였어요^^

로하!! 다 로하 생각하면서 불렀어요 사랑한다고요 ㅎㅎ #아스트로 #라키 #불효자는웁니다 pic.twitter.com/e8AVc99ulH — ASTRO 아스트로 (@offclASTRO) May 9, 2021

Watch “The King of Mask Singer” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)