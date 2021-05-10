Boy Group Main Dancer Shares His Dream To Become An All-Rounder On “The King Of Mask Singer”

Kim Diaz
On the May 9 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” the current crop of challengers continued their quest to dethrone the champion.

The second match-up of Round 2 was between “An Unfilial Child Cries” and “May Emerald.” Unfilial Child Cries selected IU’s “Hold My Hand” to cover, while May Emerald sang a cover of Lena Park’s “A Stray Child.”

May Emerald won the match-up and advanced to Round 3, while Unfilial Child Cries took off his mask to reveal himself as ASTRO’s main dancer Rocky.

Rocky said, “My dream is to become an all-rounder entertainer. I can rap and produce music, but I want to show people that I can sing as well. ASTRO is pretty well-known, but I want to make the name ‘Rocky’ more well-known. Through ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ I wanted people to hear the name Rocky, even if was only for a second.”

Rocky also sang COOL’s “All for You” with “Scratchback” in the first round, which aired on last week’s episode.

On Twitter, Rocky wrote, “Thank you to the production staff who gave me the chance to appear on ‘The King of Mask Singer,’ and thank you to the agency staff who gave me a lot of support! I’ll become an even cooler Rocky from now on. It was a really good experience! AROHA [fan club name]! I sang while thinking of you. I love you.”

