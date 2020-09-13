Boy Group Member And Solo Artist Charms With His Smooth Voice On “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the September 13 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” the battle to problem the reigning champion, Rose Madam, continued.

The primary contestant in Spherical 2 was “Blue Flag,” who sang Yang Yoseob’s “Caffeine.” He went up in opposition to “Forbidden Love,” who sang Noel’s “It Was All for You.”

Lee Seok Hoon mentioned, “As a winner on this present, I do know the significance of choosing the proper tune. ‘It Was All for You’ was a powerful selection. I feel that Forbidden Love is somebody who promoted across the similar time as me.”

He added, “Blue Flag sings in additional of a recent fashion, whereas Forbidden Love sings within the fashion when it was trendy to point out the breadth of your voice.”

With 18 votes, Forbidden Love moved to the subsequent spherical, and Blue Flag unmasked to disclose himself as VICTON’s Han Seung Woo. Han Seung Woo is the brother of Secret’s Han Solar Hwa, a member of VICTON and a former member of X1, and not too long ago debuted as a solo artist.

Lee Seok Hoon, who had labored with Han Seung Woo on “Produce X 101,” mentioned, “I heard the sound ‘H’ from the Lovelyz and LOONA members behind me, and I realized who it was. He was somebody whom I assumed a whole lot of throughout the audition program and I’m blissful to see how a lot he’s matured since then. I imagine he has a vibrant future, so I’ll cheer him on from afar.”

Han Seung Woo mentioned in response, “He’s a mentor and trainer who gave me a whole lot of confidence. Even now, after I see him, I get emotional. He gave me energy throughout a really tough time for me. Thanks as soon as once more.”

