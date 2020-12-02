‘Boy Meets Boy,’ ‘Guardian Angel’ Sold by The Open Reel

Italy’s The Open Reel has closed a number of worldwide theatrical and VOD rights offers, an more and more widespread mixture as questions of theatrical exhibition linger throughout COVID-19, for a raft of titles forward of and at this 12 months’s Ventana Sur market, with designs on closing a number of extra on the hybrid multi-city occasion.

Spanish filmmaker Daniel Sánchez Lopez’s debut function “Boy Meets Boy” discovered a North American distributor in Ariztical Leisure, in addition to offers with Salzgeber for Germany and German-speaking nations, Tongariro Releasing for VOD rights in Poland and Portico Media in Southern and Southeast Asia.

Within the movie, Harry meets Johannes in a Berlin dance membership after partying for 48 hours straight. With solely 15 hours earlier than his flight house, Johannes affords to assist Harry print his aircraft ticket, a seemingly mundane activity which unspools as a late-night odyssey within the streets of Berlin.

J’ador

Credit score: Open Reel

Portuguese function “Guardian Angel” from director João Maia was picked up by Risi Movies in Italy, who secured each theatrical and VOD rights.

“Guardian Angel” activates António Variações, born in a small village in Amares, in northern Portugal who strikes to Lisbon to stick with family members after outgrowing his rural setting. With goals of journey he emigrates and works as a barber, though his actual ardour is music and efficiency. Finally, eager to carry out in his native language, he returns and faces down previous discriminations to reside out his dream.

Moreover, offers had been struck on a pair of shorts. “Simply in My Head” from Marius Gabriel Stancu was picked up by Dekkoo for North America and the U.Ok. and Tongariro Releasing for Poland, whereas Right here Media picked up North American VOD rights to Venice Critics’ Week participant “J’ador” by Simone Bozzelli.

In acquisitions, The Open Actual has picked up Iranian filmmaker Negin Kianfar’s (“The Birthday”) documentary function “A New Day.” The movie follows Maryam who lives along with her conservative non secular household. Though solely 25, Maryam works in a self-funded pedagogical the place she helps increase ten severely abused boys aged 16-20 affected by psychological issues. For 2 years cameras rolled, capturing good and dangerous days, and ultimately catching up with some who’ve moved on.