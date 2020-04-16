Boy Meets World Star Says She Received Apology From Cast Member Who Called Her Aunt Jemima

View this put up on Instagram

FOR THE RECORD: WILL FRIEDLE the person liable for AuntJemmagate, apologized to me 22 years in the past and once more days in the past in a in a three-page letter. We talked extra on it and he acknowledged that he actually wasn’t educated sufficient in his early twenties to know he was actually offending me. THIS SHOULD AND COULD BE A TEACHING MOMENT FOR ALL. For all folks of all races or totally different backgrounds. He has conveyed to me how a lot this has modified his notion of comedy. And humanity. All of us fall wanting sensitivity at instances, however let’s be actual on what EXTREME RACISM IS. I imagine excessive racism is when my grandfather needed to go away South Carolina in the midst of the evening as a result of the clerk had given him the mistaken change and he identified to this out to the white retailer proprietor and was threatened with lynching. Scuddie McGee left South Carolina that evening for worry of his life. Bringing his small household together with him to New Jersey.? I’m not backing down on the reality. It’s stands. Will apologized to me and I forgave him, I then apologized to him for making the statements public as a result of his joke got here out of simply not understanding, not viciousness and he forgave me. That’s what associates do. Now get again to washing your arms and surviving this pandemic and let the love and hope be the subsequent pandemic. #loseonefriendloseallfriendsloseyourself #trinamcgee