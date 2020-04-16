Boy Meets World Star Says She Received Apology From Cast Member Who Called Her Aunt Jemima

Go away a Remark
It’s been a few many years because the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World ended its seven-season run on ABC. Since then, followers of the present have gotten to relive the nostalgia by the use of reruns and streaming binges. Nevertheless, new info got here to gentle relating to Trina McGee’s behind the scenes therapy. McGee, who performed Angela Moore, reported that she skilled racism throughout her time on the present, alleging that she was known as “Aunt Jemima” by a solid mate, who has been revealed to be Will Friedle. Just lately, McGee took to social media to additional clarify the state of affairs and make sure that she acquired an apology from Friedle for the remark.
In a sequence of tweets posted in January (by way of BuzzFeed), Trina McGee claimed that she was known as “Aunt Jemima” and a “bitter bitch” whereas on the set of Boy Meets World. She additionally alleged that the strain and disrespect have been “extraordinarily annoying” on the time. Although she didn’t initially title the co-stars who allegedly demeaned her behind the scenes, McGee not too long ago revealed that it was Batman Past alum Will Friedle, who performed Eric Matthews, who known as her “Aunt Jemima.” The story started making headlines and McGee took to Instagram Reside to make clear just a few issues, together with that Friedle wrote her a protracted letter to apologize. Right here’s what she needed to say concerning the incident:
Somebody calling you ‘Aunt Jemima’ on set is tough. However on the time, the one that known as me that truthfully didn’t actually perceive the depth of what that meant and I may see that in his eyes on the time after I addressed him about it… It was in between hair and make-up and we needed to rehearse a scene and I had this wrap on my head, it was an African-style wrap… He was sitting on this chair, I keep in mind, and he was like, ‘You appear like Aunt Jemima’ … On the time it occurred, I notice this particular person actually simply needed to get to the joke. They weren’t essentially racist, they have been simply not educated on how a lot which may offend a black lady or anybody who wears a garment that has to do with their tradition.
Trina McGee alleged that the state of affairs was made worse when Will Friedle “tried to melt it up by saying, ‘I like your syrup’.” That stated, McGee stated she’s since mirrored on the incident, claiming that she not too long ago spoke to Friedle and that it was positively a “educating second.” In response to McGee, the incident “modified” Friedle’s life and the best way he did comedy. McGee then posted a photograph of herself with Friedle from their days on Boy Meets World and wrote a protracted caption that indicated she forgave him. You possibly can try her full put up under.
Trina McGee reprised her function as Angela in Disney Channel’s Woman Meets World, which adopted Boy Meets World’s authentic solid into maturity. Nevertheless, McGee’s function on the present was reasonably small and she or he solely appeared in a single episode proper earlier than Rider Robust’s Shawn Hunter, Angela’s ex-boyfriend, married one other lady.
Boy Meets World is at the moment obtainable to stream on Disney+. For extra on what to observe within the coming weeks, be sure you try our checklist of all the massive TV finales airing this spring and summer season.
