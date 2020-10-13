BoycottTanishq: People’s anger on Twitter, Tanishq withdraws Hindu-Muslim wedding ad

New Delhi: The famous jewelery brand Tanishq has withdrawn its Hindu-Muslim wedding ad. Tanishq had released a new advertisement for a promotion, but as soon as the video surfaced, people started trolling Tanishq on Twitter. After which the company withdrew it. Also Read – precedent amidst violence: Muslim, Hindu families rescuing Muslims standing as walls in front of rioters for temple

The ad, titled ‘Ektavam’, featured a Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim family. On this, people trolled the company on Twitter and said that why in the Hindu family do not show Muslim daughters-in-law. The advertisement did not like showing the Hindu girl’s marriage to a Muslim boy (Interfaith Marriage) and due to which #BoycottTanishq started trending on Twitter. However, seeing the controversy growing, Tanishq removed the video from his YouTube channel. Also Read – ‘Ibadat’ of Allahganj printed Ram-Sita on daughter’s wedding card, first feast in temple

What was the full advertisement?

Tanishq produced an advertisement which depicted the story of a Hindu woman who married into a Muslim family. In the advertisement, the girl, who is from her womb with her first child, takes her to the garden for a ceremony. Soon after arriving at the Celebration Area, the woman is surprised to see that the ceremony has been organized according to Hindu customs. She asks her mother-in-law about it, “But this wealth does not happen in your house, is it?”, Then she is told, “To make the daughter happy, the ritual is in every house, isn’t it?” Also Read – People troll Farah Khan, learn not to worship your children, pray to Allah

However, people did not like this ed talking about Hindu-Muslim and termed it as promoting love-jihad. After which Tanishq took it off.