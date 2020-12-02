Boyfriend married girlfriend cut bride’s hair, feviquick in eyes and then …

Bihar News in Hindi: A heartbreaking case has surfaced in Nalanda, Bihar. The girlfriend was shocked at the news of her boyfriend’s infidelity marrying another girl and attacked her lover’s newly fledged bride. He first cut the bride’s hair and then put faviquic in her eyes. The incident was reported late on Tuesday. Bihar Sharif Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mohammad Shibli Nomani confirmed the incident. The girl was angry with her lover Gopal Ram’s marriage. The wedding took place on December 1 in the area adjacent to Sheikhpura district. Also Read – 4 SHO’s suspended for prohibiting illegal liquor trade in prohibited Bihar

After the wedding ceremony, Gopal Ram returned to his Mora Talab village with his wife and other relatives, said the officer of Bhagan Bigha police station. Annoyed by the lover’s marriage, the girlfriend, who is also a friend of Gopal Ram’s sister, entered his house as a friend. After most of the family members fell asleep due to fatigue, she entered the bedroom and cut the newlyweds’ hair. After this, he put Faviquik in his eyes. Also Read – After the defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, now the opposition Grand Alliance in this preparation …

The victim screamed in pain, waking up other family members. After this, the girl tried to run away, but the family members managed to catch her. The accused girl was held hostage and beaten overnight. When the police reached the spot, they handed over the girl to the police. Also Read – Married lady teacher fell in love with her brother-in-law, everything done in her name, teacher’s husband …

An official said, ‘The victim is currently admitted to Sadar Hospital in Bihar Sharif due to severe injuries. He may have lost his eyesight. His condition is stable at the moment. ”Soon after getting the information about the incident, Nalanda Deputy Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar reached the village and inquired about the incident. Sanjay Kumar told that both have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment. The police is investigating the entire case. The situation in the village remains tense after the incident. Police is camping in the village to restore normalcy.

(Input: IANS)