Boyfriend said- I will not marry you, then beautician girlfriend …

Gurugram: See you in 6 months ago. Befriended and then fell in love. The boy promised marriage. Both came very close to each other. Meanwhile, the boy suddenly refused to marry the girl. A beautician girl by profession took such a step, which no one had even thought about. The beautician's girlfriend was so saddened by the refusal to marry that she committed suicide. The lover boy is now in trouble.

The matter is of Gurugram. Here Poonam, a 25-year-old beautician, allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison by her boyfriend. Poonam was a resident of Rampur in UP. Poonam's family accused her lover of killing her with poison and got a case registered.

According to the police, Poonam was working in the city's saloon for the past one year. Six months ago he met Kuldeep and the two became friends. The girl's family alleged that her boyfriend cheated on her by refusing to marry her.

A family member told the police, “The man promised that he would marry her.” She informed us on Diwali that Kuldeep is now refusing to marry her. She was very upset since then. Since then, Kuldeep too had stopped answering his phone calls. Kuldeep has encouraged him to take such a step. “

SHO Inspector Aman Kumar of Sector 29 Police Station said, “The person with whom she was in a relationship refused to marry her.” Initial investigation has revealed that the woman took such a step due to sourness in her relationship. ”