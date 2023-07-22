Boygenius Says Barack Obama Is A War Criminal After He Puts Song On Playlist:

She doesn’t think “Cool About It.” Barack Obama shared his summer playlist upon Thursday. It has a list of his best “old as well as new” songs of the summer.

“Not Strong Enough” through indie rock trio Boygenius was on his 2023 list. But a member from the band, Lucy Dacus, wasn’t happy that the former president liked the song.

Dacus’ partners include Phoebe Bridgers, who has been among Taylor Swift’s openers on her “Eras” tour, and Julien Baker. On Thursday night, Dacus retweeted the list and added “war criminal:(” to it.

Dazed Magazine says that Ms. Dacus might have been talking about the drone program of the past president. The Bureau of Investigating Journalism said that Obama managed “more strikes in the first twelve months than Bush did in his entire presidency.”

This isn’t the first time that Mr. Obama has been dubbed a “war criminal,” either. Cornel West, a scholar and activist who is running for president as a third-party candidate, also called the former president a “war criminal” a decade ago, also in reference to his drone program.

In 2013, Mr. West said during the Smiley & West radio show, “We’ve been talking about how wrong it is for drones to drop bombs on harmless people for a long time. So far, there have been more than 200 children. This is a war crime.”

Lucy Is Very Vocal Regarding Politics Over The Years:

Lucy has been pretty vocal about politics over the years, for what it’s worth. She has supported Bernie Sanders within the past. She has also called Donald Trump a “evil, bigoted man,” as well as Boygenius did a show in Nashville dressed as a woman to protest laws against drag.

The three people used their show at Coachella this year to speak out for equal rights. Since Lucy was fighting for the security of transgender kids, Phoebe warned the crowd, “F*** Ron DeSantis.”

The playlist really has a wide range of old and new songs, from this year’s “Not Strong Enough” by indie rock band Boygenius to Tina and Ike Turner’s 1966 hit “River Deep, Mountain High,” which may be an ode to the “Queen of Rock & Roll,” who died within May.

This Playlist Contain Some Best Music Such As California Love By 2Pac:

As far as retro songs go, “California Love” by 2Pac, Dr. Dre, and Roger Troutman from the 1990s is on the mix, as is “Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles from the 1980s.

Obama also has songs like “Inner City Blues (Make Me Want to Holler)” by Marvin Gaye, “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” from Otis Redding, “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” by The Four Tops, as well as “Dr. Feelgood (Love was a Serious Business)” through Aretha Franklin.

Obama always listens to new music, so he’s been jamming out to “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice as well as Nicki Minaj, which came out in 2023, as well as “Vampiros” through Rauw Alejandro as well as Rosala, which came out this year.

Some musicians like the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, SZA, Michael Kiwanuka, as well as Bob Dylan, who Obama listened to in the summer of 2021, are on the list more than once with different songs.

Playlist Also Contain Luke Combs’s “Fast Car”:

Obama’s summer list for 2023 includes Luke Combs’s cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 hit “Fast Car,” which recently made No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, making Chapman the very first Black woman to top that chart during its 33-year history.

“Watching the Credits” through The Beths, “Try Me” by Jorja Smith, “The Devil I Know” through Grammy winner Ashley McBryde, and “Just Breathe” by Pearl Jam are some of the other songs the 44th president of the United States has been listening to this summer.