BPSSC SI Exam Date: Date of Police Recruitment Examination declared in Bihar, know when

BPSSC SI EXAM: Bihar Police Under Service Commission (BPSSC) has announced the date of written examination of Daroga Restoration (SI Exam). This examination will be held on October 11 at the examination centers set up in 13 districts of the state. Please tell that due to Corona epidemic, the written examination of the recovery of the disease has been postponed twice. Also Read – kashmir not in india bihar question paper | Bihar: Wrong question asked in 7th exam, Kashmir asked for a different country

The BPSSC had sought an application for 2446 posts of Daroga, Sergeant and Assistant Prison Superintendent. The Commission had issued a notification for this, stating that there will be 2064 posts of Police Officer in the Bihar Police and 215 posts of Sergeant (Deputy Under Inspector, Attendant).

At the same time, the Commission had also said that 167 posts of Assistant Jail Superintendent will be appointed under the Kara Department. Of these, 42 posts of Assistant Jail Superintendent will be reserved for ex-servicemen. Although BPCSC was to be reinstated on 4500 posts, but at present the department has recruited 2446 posts.