Brad Pitt cameos as weatherman in John Krasinski’s Some Good News show

April 21, 2020
Brad Pitt made a shock cameo as a weatherman throughout John Krasinski’s newest instalment of Some Good News, an internet collection celebrating the optimistic tales to emerge through the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the newest episode, The Workplace US star stated that he wanted a second to “catch [his] breath” after speaking to NASA astronauts from area.

“We should always do a examine on the climate. Brad, how’s it trying on the market?,” he stated.

The video then cuts to Pitt, who sticks his head out of his personal window and appears to appraise the sky, earlier than stating, “Seems to be uh.. fairly good, yeah.”

The collection has up to now featured a variety of superstar visitors, together with Billie Eilish, Emily Blunt (Krasinski’s spouse) and The Workplace co-star Steve Carell.

One of many episodes even featured your complete unique Broadway solid of Hamilton to shock an enormous fan of the musical who couldn’t attend the Broadway show as a result of pandemic.

Robert De Niro additionally beforehand cameoed as a weatherman, and it appears Pitt took some forecasting ideas from The Irishman star, who additionally thought the climate appeared “fairly good” throughout his section.

You’ll be able to watch Some Good News right here. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.

