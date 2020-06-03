Brad Pitt Can’t Catch A Break As Rumors Swirl About His Dating Life Again

Issues have been so wild that earlier this yr Brad Pitt even joked he couldn’t convey his mother to the 2020 Golden Globes as a result of then folks would say he was courting her. It was a little bit awkward, nevertheless it principally made some extent in regards to the tabloids consistently connecting him with completely different ladies in Hollywood. You possibly can see the related joke within the speech beneath (though amusingly Pitt additionally known as out his As soon as Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio as nicely).