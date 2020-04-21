Brad Pitt Got Butt Makeup For Legends Of The Fall, And It Was As Awkward As You’d Guess

As a make-up artist, I’m positive Jean Black is used to odd requests, however the embarrassing story from Brad Pitt takes issues up a notch. The actor is thought for 2 issues in Legends of the Fall: exhibiting his butt and having lengthy and luscious locks. You’ll be able to really form of see the tan traces he’s speaking about in a nonetheless from the movie, which makes me surprise how unhealthy they will need to have been if Jean Black was making use of make-up the entire time.