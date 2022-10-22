Brad Pitt greeted Checo Pérez and expressed his admiration: “It’s nice to meet you, it’s great to see you run”

The celebrities exchanged a few words. (Twitter capture: @redbullracing)

Checo Pérez never ceases to surprise locals and strangers alike with his extraordinary mastery of the world’s most recognized tracks. However, this time he positioned himself among the main social media trends due to his unexpected encounter with none other than Brad Pitt, the renowned heartthrob who is working on his next blockbuster involving Formula One.

In the last few hours, a video that was originally shared by the official Twitter of Red Bullwhere you can see the protagonist of Fight Club, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y Troy walking between the spaces destined for the teams of the participants of the 2022 United States Grand Prix. As soon as the staff noticed his presence, they spoke to the man from Guadalajara, who without thinking twice approached and gave him a fraternal greeting.

“Hey, what a pleasure man. It’s nice to meet you, really. It’s great to see you run,” said Pitt, quite excited.

And it is that Brad Pitt took advantage of his visit to the first free practice session to meet some runners and express his admiration to them. As expected, he wanted to meet Sergio Czech Pérez, since his long and fruitful career has positioned him as one of the most famous runners in the world.

