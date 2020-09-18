Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunite in ‘Ridgemont Excessive’ Fundraiser

The 1982 world of “Quick Occasions at Ridgemont Excessive” got here to life Thursday evening in a fundraising desk learn that included Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman and Henry Golding.

The hour-long streaming occasion occurred on the Fb web page for Penn’s nonprofit CORE (Group Organized Aid Effort) and LiveXLive in addition to legal justice reform group Reform Alliance. Dane Prepare dinner hosted and Freeman narrated the unrehearsed learn, which got here off with no noticeable fumbles in a dozen key scenes from the coming-of-age dramedy.

A lot of the eye paid to the starry occasion — initially scheduled for a month in the past however delayed by “technical difficulties” — targeted on Pitt and Aniston performing collectively, 15 years after their divorce. Pitt voiced Brad Hamilton, performed by Choose Reinhold in the movie, and Aniston performed Phoebe Cates’ Linda Barrett character. The duo re-enacted the film’s deeply embarrassing swimsuit sequence.

Roberts voiced Stacy Hamilton, the perky youthful sister of Brad Hamilton. LaBeouf dealt with Penn’s iconic Jeff Spicoli character and Liotta performed a number of scenes as Spicoli’s antagonist Mr. Hand, together with the memorable scene in which Spicoli has a pizza delivered to him in class. Legend voiced soccer star Charles Jefferson and his little brother. Golding dealt with the function as science trainer Mr. Vargas. McConaughey took on Mike Damone whereas Prepare dinner performed Mark “Rat” Ratner.

Pre-show banter featured Roberts frightening laughing from castmates by asking Legend’s partner, Chrissy Teigen, about her orange outfit — “Is that what you put on while you’re strolling round the home?” — adopted by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s introduction, in which he known as the film an important of his youth.

The occasion concluded with a quick look by director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe, who tailored the script from his e-book about going undercover at a San Diego highschool. Heckerling recounted that Penn didn’t need to audition for the function as a result of he made such a robust impression and that Penn pressured everybody to name him “Spicoli” on the set and refused to reply to his precise identify.

“He obtained the job on the sheer power of his Sean-ness,” she added.

