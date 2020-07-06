Brad Pitt to Star in ‘Bullet Prepare’ for David Leitch and Sony – Variety

Brad Pitt is ready to star in action-thriller “Bullet Prepare” for Sony Footage, sources inform Variety.

David Leitch will direct and will supervise the script, which shall be written by Zak Olkewicz. Since directing the “Quick & Livid” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw,” Leitch had been taking his time in selecting his subsequent movie, and solely not too long ago dedicated to this pic.

The movie is predicated on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by best-selling creator Kotaro Isaka. Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who signify Isaka and the IP, are govt producers on the venture

Harvill Secker has individually introduced that it’ll publish the novel “Bullet Prepare” in English subsequent yr.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce “Bullet Prepare” by means of their firm 87North, together with Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Brittany Morrissey is the manager overseeing the venture for Sony Footage.

Sony not too long ago introduced that the studio is creating “One Punch Man,” additionally based mostly on a well-liked Japanese manga, that they hope has franchise potential.

With studios nonetheless determining manufacturing schedules, no begin date is ready in stone.

Since successful his first appearing Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood” for enjoying stuntman Cliff Sales space, Pitt has been taking his time in weighing his choices. With the Paramount and Damien Chazelle film “Babylon,” in which Pitt will co-star with Emma Stone, transferring manufacturing to 2021, Pitt noticed a gap to a venture into his schedule earlier than then, ultimately zeroing in on “Bullet Prepare.”

Pitt was additionally not too long ago seen in the James Grey sci-fi drama “Advert Astra.” He’s repped by CAA.