Bradley Cooper, Paul Thomas Anderson Teaming Up

Bradley Cooper is poised to crew up with Paul Thomas Anderson, a gathering of the mega-talents that ought to please movie lovers.

The “American Sniper” star is in talks to look in Anderson’s subsequent, deeply secretive enterprise, which is being described as a coming-of-age story set in 1970s San Fernando Valley. That’s a geographic terrain that Anderson beforehand mined within the likes of “Magnolia” and “Boogie Nights,” and in addition occurs to be the part of larger Los Angeles the place he grew up. No phrase but on what function Cooper will play.

The actor is subsequent slated to look in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” taking a task that was initially focused for Leonardo DiCaprio. Cooper has earned eight Oscar nominations in his profession, together with nods for “American Sniper,” “American Hustle,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “A Star Is Born.”

The Anderson movie nonetheless doesn’t have a title. It not too long ago moved from Focus Options to MGM, which has been actively nabbing tasks in latest months, together with selecting up such coveted options as Thomas Kail’s “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Mission Hail Mary,” an adaptation of “Martian” creator Andy Weir’s novel of the identical identify that’s set to star Ryan Gosling and be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller.

Cooper not too long ago directed “A Star Is Born,” a remake of the musical drama about an getting older musician who discovers an up-and-coming artist. Together with directing and co-writing the script, Cooper starred within the film with Girl Gaga. It was nominated for eight Oscars, profitable one for finest authentic track.

Cooper is repped by CAA.