Braga v Rangers preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction

Rangers maintain the benefit going into their Europa League spherical of 32 second-leg conflict with Braga.

Steven Gerrard’s males produced a scintillating show to strike again from 2-Zero all the way down to win 3-2 at Ibrox.

The away targets rule could properly profit Braga, however Rangers solely want to hold on for a draw to ensure a spot within the final 16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things you want to find out about the best way to watch the Braga v Rangers sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Braga v Rangers?

Braga v Rangers will kick off at 5:00pm on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

Find out how to watch Braga v Rangers on TV

The sport can be proven live on BT Sport Three from 4:30pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you may add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 per 30 days. You possibly can add the ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 per 30 days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

Find out how to live stream Braga v Rangers on-line

You possibly can watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers also can stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The Scottish Premiership title is slipping additional out of Rangers’ attain, leaving them with a liberating freedom to focus on the Europa League – and why not?

Gerrard’s males have a exceptional file in continental competitions and have produced some gorgeous outcomes in opposition to very helpful groups.

Braga will pose a menace, little doubt about it, however Rangers have sufficient to match them.

Prediction: Braga 1-1 Rangers