Brahmaji Trolls Nara Lokesh In ‘Timmarusu’

“Timmarusu” is the film launched in theaters these days. Whilst the reaction can also be described as lukewarm, some audience have expressed an hobby in staring at some film within the cinema after an extended hibernation.

There may be one scene within the movie that will have attracted the laughter of all of the target market if the theaters had been complete.

Actor Brahmaji can also be observed in a trivial scene the place he buys a coconut. He sips the water thru a straw and exclaims “Tiyyagundi”.

Smartly, there’s no connection in any respect between this scene and the principle plot. This can be a passing shot the place it appears to be like adore it’s a planned try to troll Nara Lokesh and have in mind his well-known “tiyyagundi” rule whilst ingesting buttermilk on one in every of his political excursions.

The small selection of spectators provide within the theater made some guffawing noises for this scene.