BrahMos missile successfully test-fired, has a range of 400 km

Bhubaneswar: India on Wednesday successfully test-fired BrahMos, an extended-range supersonic cruise missile with indigenous boosters from a test facility off the Odisha coast. Sources said the missile was launched at around 10.30 am from a mobile launcher from the 'Integrated Test Range' (ITR) in Balasore district.

The Indo-Russian joint venture, BrahMos missile, has a hitting capacity of about 400 km. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "Congratulations to DRDO on the successful test of the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. A missile with a booster boost will strengthen India's defense capability. "

This is the second time the extended-range version of BrahMos has been tested. The BrahMos missile was originally designed to have a range of 290 km. Let me tell you that India and Russia have made BrahMos missile together. This supersonic missile is equipped with its state-of-the-art technology.

(Input-IANS)