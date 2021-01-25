Braian Romero, from discarded in Independiente to one of the top scorers in the history of the South American in the Defense title

Statement from Braian Romero

Just four months ago Braian romero I was going through moments of profound uncertainty. Since Independent They had told him that they were not going to take it into account, which is why he was forced to find a new club. It was at that moment that Defense and Justice appeared on his way to give him a new opportunity in football. This Saturday, the forward confirmed that moving to Florencio Varela was a great decision: champion of the South American Cup and rose like top scorer of the tournament, with ten annotations.

“I have a million things on my mind. Today I was thinking about the room that In the middle of the pandemic, I had to not be taken into account (in Independiente). They called me and said they were not going to take me into account. It was a hard blow, I had to find a club, to choose. I am happy for what I chose, today it paid off, I knew this was the club and I am happy for the decision”Said the forward, who scored the second goal in the 3-0 victory, after the final at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba.

Romero, who had arrived in Red in 2018 after passing through Argentinos Juniors, was loaned to Defense and Justice in September of last year until December 31, 2021 in exchange for $ 100,000. Currently, it continues to have a valid contract with the Avellaneda entity until December 2022.

Braian Romero, scorer of the 2020 South American Cup (REUTERS / Marcelo Endelli)

Independiente owns 100% of the federative rights and 80% of the economic rights of the 29-year-old player. In case you want to buy it, the Falcon will have to pay 1 million dollars for 50% or 2 million dollars for 100% of the pass.

Hernan Crespo It was key to revitalizing Romero and the player himself recognized it: “It was very important, it is the first time that they give me so much continuity of 9. That is Hernán’s virtue because the team plays around me and I can have several goal options . This is a team and that’s why (I make) so many goals ”.

Not being taken into account in Independiente was not the most difficult thing he had to go through in his career. In 2012, when he was playing in Acassuso, he began to have serious pain and the doctors He was diagnosed with a serious disease: arthritis. That condition prevented him from even walking and threatened to end his career as a soccer player. However, the attacker was able to get by with medical treatments

“I was unemployed for a year and the doctor told me that I was not going to be able to play soccer anymore. I was not walking, with severe sciatic pain and arthritis was also detected. In my head I was dead, because I was losing what I love the most, “he said in an interview he gave to the site a few years ago All Passion.

This Saturday, Romero wrote his name among the historic scorers of the Copa Sudamericana. Only the Chilean Eduardo Vargas he managed to score 11 goals in the same edition of the contest (2011). The Defense and Justice forward signed 10, the same amount that another Chilean had achieved, Humberto Suazo, in 2006. In addition, the footballer emerged from Acassuso and with steps through Colón, Argentinos Juniors and Atlético Paranaense de Brasil, stayed with the MVP award (best player) of the final.

