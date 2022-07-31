Braian Romero was presented at Inter de Porto Alegre with a scene from “Fast and Furious”

The Argentine striker will wear the number 9

The Inter de Porto Alegre made official this Friday the signing of the striker Brian Romero of River Plate as a reinforcement to dispute the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana and the rest of the Brazilian. The Argentine player signed a contract until December 2024.

The Colorado Gaucho bought 50% of the 31-year-old attacker’s pass, while the Núñez club will maintain 30% of the footballer. In addition, he presented it through a video in the style Fast and Furiousby using a scene from the second film of the popular movie taking advantage of the fact that the protagonist Brian O’Conner has the same name as him.

Romero joins the team led by the former coach of the Brazilian national team Bro Menezesafter the Colombian Miguel Angel Borgia and the Argentine Lucas Beltran recently reinforced the offensive of eleven Marcelo Gallardo. With River Plate, the gunner won the 2021 league and before, in Defense and Justice he had been key to obtaining the 2020 South American.

Braian Romero said goodbye to River Plate (Reuters)

With Inter he will have his second experience on Brazilian soil after passing through Athletico Paranaense in 2019, a cast with which he won the Copa do Brasil and the Copa J.League-Sudamericana (former Copa Suruga). Romero for now is Inter’s main signing for the second half of 2022, in which the club intends to fight for a pass to the semifinals of the South American and for a space in the upper part of the Brasileirao.

The Colorado Gaucho will visit Peru’s Melgar on Thursday in the first leg of the international tournament’s quarterfinals. In the Brazilian league, they are in seventh place with 30 points in 19 games, nine units behind the leader Palmeiras.

