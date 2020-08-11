Brand New Music Gives Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters

On August 10, Brand New Music shared an announcement to replace followers on the authorized motion the company is taking to guard their artists.

The assertion reads:

We’re sharing an replace on the present state of affairs relating to the prison complaints we filed with the assistance of Ahnpark Regulation Agency in opposition to malicious acts resembling private assaults and insults towards our artists.

The prosecution has faithfully carried out their investigation, together with the quotation of the suspects, and has acknowledged the complaints in opposition to the suspects and charged them a nice.

Sooner or later, we are going to proceed to take robust authorized motion in opposition to all malicious acts that violate the rights of our artists.

We are going to proceed to share updates on the state of affairs till the tip of the case. We ask the followers for his or her cooperation.

Thanks.