Brand new mystery singing game show I Can See Your Voice coming to BBC

A singing gameshow with an intriguing twist is on its method to BBC One, tasking contestants with guessing an individual’s singing capacity earlier than they really carry out a music.

Every episode of I Can See Your Voice will see a staff of two gamers aiming to win a money prize by guessing who can and may’t sing from a gaggle of mystery singers standing earlier than them.

After the lineup performs a spherical of lip sync challenges that includes entertaining hidden clues about their true vocal capacity, contestants will resolve who they suppose is the actual cope with assist from a celeb panel together with a “singing celebrity”.

The chosen particular person from the lineup will then carry out a duet with that week’s visitor singer, which can reveal with none doubt whether or not they can or can’t sing.

If the gamers have picked a great singer then they are going to take residence the prize cash, but when a foul singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the money.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content material says: “This addictive, enjoyable and immersive new leisure sequence will supply BBC One viewers jaw-dropping reveals and provides the entire household an opportunity to become involved on this compelling new guessing game.”

I Can See Your Voice originates from South Korea, the place the show has been massively fashionable and has already run for a complete of seven seasons.

The Masked Singer additionally made its preliminary debut in South Korea and has gone on to be an enormous worldwide hit, spawning profitable variations within the US and, extra just lately, the UK courtesy of ITV.

I Can See Your Voice will probably be broadcast on BBC One in 2021. When you’re in search of one thing to watch, take a look at our TV Information.