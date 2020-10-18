Brandon Cronenberg’s ‘Possessor Uncut’ Wins Sitges Best Movie, Director

Brandon Cronenberg has confirmed to be an inheritor to his father, David, together with his grisly sophomore function, “Possessor Uncut,” which took house greatest movie and director at Spain’s 53rdSitges Movie Pageant on Saturday.

Working Oct.8-18, the improbable movie fest, Europe’s greatest, wrapped yesterday in Sitges, a picturesque seaside resort simply south of Barcelona.

With these new honors, Brandon Cronenberg additionally means that his greatest new director award at 2012’s Sitges for debut function, “Antiviral,” was no fluke.

A sci fi-horror hybrid, “Possessor Uncut” tracks an elite company murderer who makes use of brain-implant know-how to take possession of different folks’s our bodies and slay distinguished targets. The movie first premiered at Sundance the place Selection’s Peter Debruge described it as a “sensible sci-fi puzzle” that was “extra than simply one other bracingly excessive psychological thriller.”

Simply Philippot’s “The Swarm” additionally snagged two awards: the Particular Jury Prize and greatest actress plaudit for Suliane Brahim for her efficiency as a single mom who breeds edible grasshoppers to avoid wasting her farm from destroy. The plan goes pear-shaped when she develops an odd, obsessive bond with them. The horror thriller was picked up by Netflix in a deal brokered by Wild Bunch simply earlier than Sitges. “The Swarm” was amongst 5 options and 10 quick movies chosen for Cannes Critics’ Week’s particular 2020 label.

Thesps Grégoire Ludig and David Marsais shared the Best Actor award for his or her flip in French-Belgian comedy “Mandibules” the place they play two feckless buddies who try to coach and exploit a super-sized mutant fly they discover of their automobile trunk.

Amongst different trophies, greatest screenplay went to Márk Bodzsár, Juli Jakab and István Tasnádi for Hungarian spy-vampire satire, “Comrade Drakulich.” Set throughout the Chilly Warfare, Hungary organizes a blood drive and a vampire arrives as its visitor of honor. A younger couple who work for the Hungarian secret police are assigned to regulate him.

Miami-born Jonathan Cuartas nabbed two nods for debut function “My Coronary heart Can’t Beat Except You Inform It To” – Sitges’ Citizen Kane Award for brand new director and a greatest movie winner at its New Visions part – cementing his standing as most positively a expertise to look at. Argentina’s Alejandro Fadel snagged a New Visions particular point out for his experimental movie, “The Enigmatic Component.”

In an unlucky flip of occasions, an upsurge of COVID-19 circumstances in native area Catalonia sparked new well being and security measures that compelled the competition to cancel or reschedule some screenings from Oct. 15. Double payments had been decreased to screenings of single movies. Some cancelled movies had been made obtainable on the competition’s web site and tickets had been refunded. Following the lead of different in-person festivals like Venice and San Sebastian, Sitges had decreased seating capability in the entire competition’s cinema theaters.

WINNERS, 53RD SITGES FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL OF CATALONIA

Best Movie

“Possessor Uncut,” (Brandon Cronenberg, Canada)

Particular Jury Prize

“The Swarm,” (Simply Philippot, France)

Best Director

Brandon Cronenberg

Particular Point out, Director:

Natalie Erika James, “Relic” (Australia)

Best Actor

Grégoire Ludig & David Marsais, (“Mandibules,” France)

Best Actress

Suliane Brahim, “The Swarm”

Particular Point out: Best Actress

Marin Eire, (“The Darkish and The Depraved” U.S.)

Best Screenplay

Márk Bodzsár, Juli Jakab & István Tasnádi, (“Comrade Drakulich,” Hungary)

Best Particular Results

Maks Naporowski, Filip Jan Rymsza, Dariush Derakhshani, (“Mosquito State,” Poland, U.S.)

Best Images:

Tristan Nyby, “The Darkish and The Depraved”

Best Music:

Bingen Mendizábal & Koldo Uriarte, (“Child,” Spain)

Viewers Award for Best Movie:

“La Vampira de Barcelona,” (Lluís Danés, Spain)

Best Implausible Style Brief Movie

“The Baggage,” (Tsai Yi-fen, Taiwan)

Particular Point out, Brief Movie

“Rutina: La prohibición,” (Sam, Spain)

NEW VISIONS

Best Characteristic Movie

“My Coronary heart Can’t Beat Except You Inform It To,” (Jonathan Cuartas, U.S.)

Particular Point out

“The Enigmatic Component,” (Alejandro Fadel, Argentina)

Best Director:

Laura Casabé, (“Los Que Vuelven,” Argentina)

Best Brief

“Luz Distante – Parte 1, Les Desventurades,” (Santiago Reale, Argentina)

X-Treme Midnight Viewers Award

“The Queen of Black Magic,” Kimo Stamboel (Indonesia)

Best Documentary

“Ivan, O Terrível,” (Mario Abbade, Brazil)

Blood Window Award

“Excessive Tide,” (Verónica Chen, Argentina)

José Luis Guarner Critic’s Award:

“Teddy”

(Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma, France)

Citizen Kane Award for Best New Director

Jonathan Cuartas, “My Coronary heart Can’t Beat Except You Inform It To”

Carnet Jove Award for Best Fantasy Style Characteristic Movie

“She Dies Tomorrow,” (Amy Seimetz, U.S.)

Best Animated Characteristic Movie:

“Seven Days Warfare,” (Yuta Murano, Japan)

Best Animated Brief Movie

“Purple Rover,” (Astrid Goldsmith, U.Okay.)

Paul Naschy Brigadoon Award

“Horrorscope,” (Pol Diggler, Spain)