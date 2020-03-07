Brandon Routh Recalls The Slow, Painful Death Of His Superman Returns Sequel

Depart a Remark
When Brandon Routh signed on to play probably the most well-known characters of all time, he most likely knew he’d be in for a wild journey. However he couldn’t have predicted the anticlimactic run he’d expertise following the discharge of Superman Returns — or how worrying it could be to attend for a sequel that might by no means come.
Brandon Routh performed Clark Kent in 2006’s Superman Returns — a movie that appeared destined to kickstart a 21st Century franchise for the long-lasting DC Comics hero. Regardless of optimistic opinions and fan response and a powerful efficiency on the field workplace, a seemingly inevitable sequel by no means panned out. And through a dialog on Within You With Michael Rosenbaum, Brandon Routh revealed that he was left a bit baffled at the way it all performed out:
The finish of my run as Superman, Superman Returns…that didn’t pan out the best way I believed it was going to. The means everybody round me thought it was going to and so I actually needed to come to phrases with lots of that. There was no sequel. You recognize the film was broadly well-reviewed. Folks appreciated the film. It made virtually $400 million worldwide however that wasn’t sufficient and it was a really gradual fizzle out over the potential for a sequel over the following two/three years. And I did every part I might do in my world to assist make it occur which is a narrative for an additional time.
The actor’s disappointment over not with the ability to reprise the position on the massive display screen is comprehensible. A minimum of it wasn’t the top of his profession as a DC Comics superhero. In 2014, he started an prolonged stint enjoying Ray Palmer, a.okay.a. The Atom, within the CW’s Arrow-verse TV sequence. Visitor appearances on Arrow and The Flash led to a starring position in Legends of Tomorrow in 2016.
And due to his small display screen superhero endeavors, it seems that Superman Returns wasn’t the final time Brandon Routh wore the long-lasting blue and crimson go well with. In December 2019 and January 2020, he as soon as once more portrayed Clark Kent within the epic Arrow-verse crossover occasion, “Disaster on Infinite Earths.”
Even if he was lastly in a position to don Clark Kent’s supersuit one final time, it appears to be like like Brandon Routh has as soon as once more discovered himself at a profession crossroad that he wasn’t precisely planning on. Final 12 months, information broke that the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow could be the final to function Ray Palmer, and, thus, Brandon Routh. In his dialog with Michael Rosenbaum, the actor acknowledged that he felt the sequence didn’t deal with his exit properly. He’ll dangle up his go well with once more (a minimum of, for now) when his final episode of Legends of Tomorrow airs on March 17.
