Brandon Routh Reflects On Getting To Play Superman Again Ahead Of Legends Of Tomorrow Exit

Brandon Routh’s time on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is coming to an finish, because the actor is about to depart the present. Tonight’s episode will mark his last look as a sequence common together with co-star Courtney Ford who can be leaving the workforce. Routh has change into a fan favourite as quirky scientist Ray Palmer, who goes by the superhero moniker Atom. Nonetheless, Routh’s first foray into the DC Universe was 2006’s Superman Returns wherein he performed the titular hero.
Routh lately bought the prospect to reprise his position because the Man of Metal through the large “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover occasion. The actor opened as much as Leisure Weekly concerning the feeling of uncertainty he had heading into the fifth season of Legends of Tomorrow. This, nonetheless, disappeared after he was provided the prospect to play Superman once more, which is one thing he credit the followers for:
I truthfully don’t know what would’ve occurred to Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow if that hadn’t been provided. I’m eternally grateful to everybody who allowed that to occur as a result of actually, personally, even earlier than I filmed the primary day, the entire strategy of the swimsuit becoming and the photoshoot and realizing it was taking place and the coaching, the wound that I had from how my first flip as Superman ended was healed and fairly magical. I’m grateful to the followers who additionally responded in type. It was partially their response to the primary reveal of the swimsuit, that they have been excited to see it, was validation. I’m solely Superman in the event that they see Superman.
Seeing Brandon Routh swimsuit up as Superman within the Arrowverse was thrilling, particularly given the truth that the character has been so near his coronary heart. That is solely made extra significant by the truth that Routh is heading out the door, which was a choice made by the producers.
Routh was revealed to be revisiting the enduring character throughout a panel at San Diego Comedian-Con final summer time. The Clark Kent featured within the crossover was the identical from Superman Returns, however he was depicted as a considerably grim character who had skilled his fair proportion of loss because the occasions of the movie.
This new Kingdom Come-inspired Kal-El proved to be successful with followers and viewers. This recognition has even led some to foyer for a by-product miniseries centered on the character.
Years earlier than the Arrowverse grew to become a actuality, Brandon Routh was anticipated to as soon as once more take to the skies in a theatrical sequel. These plans slowly fizzled out, and the movie spent years in growth hell earlier than formally being shelved.
Routh would get one other probability with DC after visitor starring as Ray Palmer in an episode of Arrow. This may pave the best way for him headlining Legends of Tomorrow alongside his personal eclectic forged of characters.
Seeing Brandon Routh go away the present will likely be bittersweet for a lot of viewers however, hopefully, he’ll obtain a worthy send-off. Routh’s final episode, “Romeo v Juliet: Daybreak of Justness”, airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.
