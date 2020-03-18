Brandon Routh Reflects On Getting To Play Superman Again Ahead Of Legends Of Tomorrow Exit

I truthfully don’t know what would’ve occurred to Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow if that hadn’t been provided. I’m eternally grateful to everybody who allowed that to occur as a result of actually, personally, even earlier than I filmed the primary day, the entire strategy of the swimsuit becoming and the photoshoot and realizing it was taking place and the coaching, the wound that I had from how my first flip as Superman ended was healed and fairly magical. I’m grateful to the followers who additionally responded in type. It was partially their response to the primary reveal of the swimsuit, that they have been excited to see it, was validation. I’m solely Superman in the event that they see Superman.