Brandon Sanderson’s first video game is the opposite of what he expected, but it’s only the beginning

The creators of Subnautica and the fantasy writer have teamed up for a new joint project, Moonbreaker.

During Gamescom 2022 there was a surprise that, for many, could have gone unnoticed, but that was received with great enthusiasm for those who know the name of Brandon Sanderson. The fantasy writer has been publishing for more than a decade, but it has been in recent years that his fame has been growing thanks to sagas such as Mistborn, The Stormlight Archive, Elantris and many others.

If you want to know why many of us are so fond of the writer, it is because he has the honor of being one of the innovators of this literary genre. His specialty is creating rich universes, crushing endings, and above all, hard rule-based magic systems that people can understand and apply logic to scenes. Perhaps one of his great contributions has been the Cosmere, a conjunction of many of his novels in the same universe that allows him to tell different stories, but with common ties for a macro-story that takes place as a backdrop.

On the other hand, in our industry, Unknown Worlds had built a reputation thanks to its great work on Subnautica, a one-of-a-kind underwater survival and crafting game, which I cannot stop recommending to anyone who wants to approach the genre from a player’s perspective. The funny thing is, once in a streaming, Sanderson talked about how he was playing Subnautica and that he was loving it, and I had already noticed thathe was bitten by the bug to enter the video game industry, because he is quite a fan. For all these reasons, the truth is that his appearance in the announcement of a new video game did not surprise me, not even in collaboration with Unknown Worlds, but I was surprised by the type of game he presented the other day at Gamescom.

Moonbreaker is not exactly what fans of the American writer had in mindIt’s called Moonbreaker, which almost sounds like Sanderson’s Warbreaker, and it’s a turn-based strategy game in arenas with figures that you can paint. Let’s see, the truth is that it is not exactly what fans of the American writer had in mind. What happens is that, as I said before, Sanderson is associated with complex fantasy worlds, elaborate lore and very original magic systems that unquestionably leads us to think of an action role-playing game. Or even in an adaptation of his novels, which lend themselves perfectly to a video game.

Does this mean that Moonbreaker has lost our attention? Not at all, I’m sure it can be a good game, since the studio behind it knows what it’s doing and will have been able to apply a lot of the experience of the writer, who is also a big fan of card games, to create magical abilities. , synergies and a background for the whole world of Moonbreaker… but I think that the Sanderson fan, above all, will continue to wait for THAT game that makes him vibrate like the moments he lived while reading the books, really epic and spectacular.

The world of video games should pay more attention to literary licensesNo problem: I am convinced that it is not even remotely going to be the last approach to the writer’s video game, that he himself has said that he really wants to explore other territories, that he even received one of those famous Elden Ring swords with the message from Bandai Namco “let’s do something together”, that he has bought the rights to many of his novels by large producers , who is a big fan of RPGs and FromSoftware games and who would have a lot to contribute to our environment, as he would be able to create fantastic and complex worlds of the same quality as the greatest exponents of video game history. I am not exaggerating, I assure you; and also, using more original concepts of modern fantasy and less reminiscences and clichés of the past.

Moreover, since I put myself, I would say that the world of video games should focus more on literary licenses and not so much on film ones; not only would they save a good pinch, but they would have some of the most imaginative minds when it comes to building worlds. Not only Brandon Sanderson, but others like Joe Abercrombie, Patrick Rothfuss (first to finish The Stone Doors, please), Robin Hobb, Steven Erikson, NK Jemisin, Leigh Bardugo, James SA Corey or Martha Wells would help create worlds not only spectacular, but original, believable and full of details.

