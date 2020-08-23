General News

Brandy and Monica to Battle on Verzuz

August 23, 2020
Ever because the Verzuz DJ battle sequence — the place artists like Snoop Dogg and DMX sq. off and showcase their hits in pleasant competitors whereas followers cheer on by way of social media — launched in March, Brandy vs. Monica has been the matchup that followers have clamored for. Not solely did they workforce up on one of many greatest hits in historical past — “The Boy Is Mine,” which topped singles charts for greater than three months in 1998 — their relationship ever since has been up and down, to put it mildly.

The 2 will carry that historical past to the Verzuz digital stage on Saturday, Aug. 31, organizers introduced at present.

Whereas the 2 usually mentioned publicly that they’d no main points with one another, a number of folks shut to them, not to point out tabloid scuttlebutt, mentioned in any other case — rumors of intense rivalry and arguments have popped up a number of instances through the years: Whereas the 2 carried out the tune collectively on the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998, the connection had turn into so loaded {that a} deliberate efficiency on the Grammy Awards the next yr — the place the tune was nominated for 3 trophies and gained Finest R&B Track by a Group or Duo — was known as off. Even 20 years later, the controversy continued: On the 2018 Essence Fest, Brandy revised the lyrics to “The tune is mine.”

Launched in March by veteran producers Swizz Beatz (who has labored with artists together with Jay-Z, DMX and his personal spouse, Alicia Keys) and Timbaland (Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Aaliyah), Verzuz has quickly grown right into a franchise matching the likes of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds towards Teddy Riley and Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott. Whereas the idea had been percolating for a pair years and Swizz and Timbaland had squared off at festivals up to now, the pair — impressed by the recognition and good vibes of D-Good’s DJ units from dwelling early within the pandemic — noticed that Verzuz might ease the loneliness of isolation with its mixture of sports-like competitors, basic hits, nostalgia and social media dialog.

Whereas many of the battles have been pleasant and respectful — and Badu and Scott’s was downright sisterly — the lengthy historical past that Model and Monica are bringing to this one can be watched intently, unpacked and decoded in actual time.

