Brandy Joins ABC Music Drama Pilot ‘Queens’

Brandy Norwood, finest recognized by the stage title Brandy, has signed on for one of many lead roles within the ABC drama pilot “Queens.”

The pilot is about 4 estranged and out-of-touch ladies of their 40s who reunite for an opportunity to recapture their fame and regain the swagger that they had because the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends within the hip-hop world.

Brandy will play Naomi, higher referred to as Xplicit Lyrics — the extremely expert musical engine of the Nasty Bitches. A real artist with boundless musical expertise, Naomi was sure she’d go on to mainstream success after the group’s demise. She hasn’t, singing and enjoying her guitar in crappy dive bars the place all folks need is her outdated persona. When the group will get again collectively, Naomi is reunited with the one man she ever liked, and the rival bandmate who stole that man from her. However what Naomi needs greater than something is to construct a relationship with the daughter she was by no means actually there for, if she solely knew how.

Brandy joins beforehand introduced forged members Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Pepi Sonuga. Along with starring, she will even render authentic music for the present.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1994 together with her three-times platinum debut album, Brandy has offered greater than 40 million albums worldwide. That features albums like “By no means Say By no means,” which has been licensed platinum 5 occasions. Her different albums embrace “Full Moon,” “Afrodisiac,” and “Two Eleven.” Brandy can also be an completed actress, having starred within the UPN sitcom “Moesha” for six seasons and the Walt Disney Tv model of “Cinderella.” Her different credit embrace “Star,” “The Recreation,” and the primary season of “America’s Bought Expertise.”

She’s repped by CAA, SALXCO, Norwood & Norwood, and Morris Yorn.

“Queens” is written and government produced by Zahir McGhee with Sabrina Wind additionally serving as an government producer. Tim Story will direct and government produce the pilot. ABC Signature will produce.