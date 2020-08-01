Brandy Releases New Album ‘B7’ After Eight-Year Hiatus

After an eight-year hiatus, Brandy has returned to music together with her seventh album “B7,” which launched July 31 through her report label Model Nu and eOne City.

The 15-track album is co-written and co-produced by Brandy and contains collaborations with Likelihood the Rapper, Daniel Caesar and her daughter, Sy’rai. After a five-year authorized battle together with her former label, Chameleon Leisure, Brandy instructed Rolling Stone that she has lastly discovered freedom with this report’s launch.

“I put all the pieces I may into this mission. It was so liberating for me, as a result of I did get an opportunity to essentially dig in and write from my coronary heart of hearts,” Brandy mentioned. “I used to be in a position to actually get a variety of issues off of my chest, actually use music as a technique to escape and heal.”

Though she reached a settlement with Chameleon in 2017, Brandy mentioned she took her time releasing “B7” with a purpose to guarantee it was her greatest work but.

“I’m glad that I didn’t rush it as a result of whenever you’ve been absent from music for therefore lengthy you wish to make it possible for it’s your greatest work,” Brandy mentioned. “For me, I approached this album like that is my final mission. What would I need it to sound like? How would I wish to specific myself?”

After the discharge of her sixth album “Two Eleven” in 2012, Brandy targeted on her performing profession, making her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” and starring within the BET sitcom “Zoe Ever After.”

The discharge of the album on July 31 was accompanied by a music video for “Borderline,” a moody ballad relating themes of heartbreak and loss. The visible depicts Brandy being taken right into a psychological hospital towards her will, ending with a PSA about psychological well being and the message, “You aren’t alone.” Watch the video beneath.