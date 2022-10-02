Branford Marsalis arrives in Mendoza to play at the Sax Fest and make a dream come true

Branford Marsalis arrives in Mendoza for the Sax Fest (@brandfordmarsalis)

Mendoza is a land where there are always surprises, if we talk about culture. Just as they once landed Bruce Springsteen, Sting y Peter Gabriel for a legendary Amnesty International concert back in 1988, you can also be a receptionist for the likes of Morrissey, Jose Carreras o John Digweed. And within that plan of receiving distinguished personalities, this time it is the turn of Branford Marsalis, one of the most outstanding saxophonists in the world, who will come to our province to be part of the Mendoza Sax Fest that will take place from October 7 to 10. Undoubtedly, an illustrious visit from the world of jazz.

In turn, the Fest will feature doctors in music Jonathan Helton y Griffin Campbell (USA.); the Dr. Carl-Emmanuel Fisbach (France); saxophonists Agustín Moya y Denise Serrano (Chili); the saxophone quartet Isthmus Sax (Panama) and with the saxophonists Walter Casciani, from Mendoza; Mariana Cuadra, de San Juan; Y Jorge Retamoza, Ricardo Cavalliy Mauro Ciavattinifrom Buenos Aires.

Branford Marsalis live with his quartet

What is the Mendoza Sax Fest?

The Mendoza Sax Fest is scheduled with educational activities such as masterclasses, workshops, conferences and seminars for all levels. In turn, it will present three central concerts for all audiences, which will address jazz, classical music, tango and folk music, plus a series of satellite concerts throughout the province. In addition, every night, after the main concerts, a space will be opened where there will be live concerts, food, drink and music spaces.

The event will take place in the main cultural halls of the province, such as the Julio Le Parc Cultural Space, the Independencia Theater and the Mendoza Theater. All information about registration and tickets for the concerts is at www.mendozasaxfest.com

the illustrious visit

Branford Marsalis is a composer, conductor, soprano and tenor saxophonist, educator, producer for the record label responsible for some of the most electrifying jazz recordings of the past decade, and the eldest son of a New Orleans family legendary for its dedication to jazz.

Deeply influenced by his early mentor, renowned drummer Art Blakey, Marsalis has recorded with luminaries of the stature of Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Herbie Hancock y Sonny Rollins. Marsalis He is part of the jazz aristocracy and an essential dynasty in the history of music and art in the United States.

Musician and winner of three Grammy Awards and multiple Tony Award nominees, Branford Marsalisbetween 1992 and 1995 he was musical director of the Tonight Show of Jay Leno. Followed the project Buckshot LeFonque whose objective was the fusion of jazz with R&B, hip hop and rock. During the 1990s Branford collaborated as a guest with the Grateful Dead. She also participated in various albums alongside Bruce Hornsby. Branford y Hornsby They won a Grammy in 1993 for best pop instrument and for their composition “Barcelona Mona “, composed for the Olympic Games in Barcelona. She even played with Miles Davisin the last days of this.

From 1982 to 1985 he played tenor and soprano saxophone with the backing band of Stingwhom he usually accompanies.

How do you get to Mendoza?

Mauricio Aguero y Emilio Spitz They are two of the organizers of MSF 2022 and they were the ones who had the pleasant madness of being able to contact the illustrious musician and bring him to Mendoza.

“It all started in the United States, when I was studying with the teacher Jonathan Helton. One day he asked me to tidy up her office and there I discovered that he had a photo next to Branford Marsalis. Helton He told me that he was his student and that he often asked him for advice. From that very moment he put it into my head that Marsalis could be in Mendoza”, says Omenalso a doctor of music.

“When we did the first Mendoza Sax Fest, came Jonathan Helton. At the farewell dinner, between toasts, I told him that our dream was for Branford to come to Mendoza. And there he himself called him, told him about the festival and Marsalis said yes. We were just hit by the pandemic but at the end of last year we took up the idea again and that is how this visit took place,” he says. Mauricio Aguero.

Sting interpreta “Roxanne”, el hit de The Police, junto a Branford Marsalis



“Obviously the dollar issue put us in a big bind, but we closed our eyes, we trusted that they were going to help us from many places and that is how it happened that today we are counting down the days until Branford Marsalis touch in Mendoza” concludes one of the organizers of the event.

The concerts

Friday October 7: Branford Marsalis, Jonathan Helton (USA), Griffin Campbell (USA), Carl-Emmanuel Fisbach (France) and Jorge Retamoza (Argentina) will be together with the UNCuyo Symphony Orchestraat the Mendoza Theater.

Saturday October 8: Jorge Retamoza (Bs. As.) will perform together with renowned musicians from Mendoza Nicholas Ten (piano), Esteban Calderon (bandoneon) and Carlos Esteban Perez (double bass), at the Independencia theater.

Sunday October 9: jazz concert with Branford Marsalis beside Ernest Jodos (piano), Geronimo Carmona (double bass) and Oscar Giunta (drums), at the Mendoza theater.

Also Branford Marsalis will offer two Masterclasses: on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Plaza de Godoy Cruz Cinema Theater.

KEEP READING

Wynton Marsalis: “Much of our elite only cares about making money and exploiting racism”

Arturo Sandoval: “As Duke Ellington said, I like only one type of music, the good one”

John Coltrane or the spiritual revolution of jazz