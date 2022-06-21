BRATA, the new malware that wants to steal your bank details but only on Android

2021 was the year in which the spotlight was put on BRATA, a new Trojan designed to attack Android, and which has ended up evolving. One of these developments has now come back into focus with the intention of impersonate banks and steal your access information in order to steal your money.

Cleafy has been on this occasion the company to sound the alarm with the new methods used by BRATA to access user accounts y steal all your money. Although, this is an alert that affects Android mobiles.

They will impersonate your bank to access your accounts

As is already a tradition, phishing is one of the most common techniques to be able to fool less knowledgeable people they may have. In this case, the BRATA Trojan has its origin in Brazil by supplanting banks in this country. But now it’s over spreading to disembark in Spain, United Kingdom and Italy.

The method they use is quite common, since, as occurs in the impersonation of Correos, an SMS is sent where a message is sent that can be alarming for the user with a fraudulent link that they want to click on. The problem with this malware is that is constantly changingand his mode of operation from one day to the next it would be totally different. This means that it is not known very well how it is downloaded in each of the cases.





What is known is that when the malware enters the device, it manages to have complete access to the GPS position and even to be able to change the default messaging service. And this is something that may seem silly at first, but it is vital to be able to develop your plans satisfactorily.

It must be remembered that every time a banking operation such as an online purchase or a transfer is made, an extra verification is required. This is something that is achieved with the sending a verification SMS that has a code to complete the operation. In this way, when the attackers want to withdraw money, they will be able to do so without any problem by also receiving this SMS.

Beyond this, the developers of this virus have wanted to think about everything and not leave any clues when the end of the process is reached. That is why when the presence of this malware begins to be suspected, it will only “destroy” itself by formatting the mobile. This way no one will know that it has been installed.

Via | ZDNet