Brave Brothers Talks About Brave Ladies’ Success, Their Upcoming Comeback, And More

Producer Brave Brothers shared his ideas on Brave Ladies’ meteoric rise as a visitor on MBC’s “Dwelling Alone” (“I Stay Alone”).

On the April 9 episode, Brave Brothers appeared on the present once more for the primary time in 5 years. The home that he had proven in 2016 now belongs to his mom. “It was too tough to get to the company,” he stated. “If there was visitors, it might take over an hour, so I gave it to my mom.”

Brave Brothers confirmed his luxurious automobile, however revealed, “I don’t drive. I don’t also have a driver’s license. I don’t plan to get one both. I’ve extreme panic dysfunction, so typically it’s exhausting for me to even sit inside a automobile, so I don’t assume I may drive one.”

His new home was revealed to be a penthouse of the duplex sort with excessive ceilings. Son Dambi was impressed, evaluating the home to a lodge, however Brave Brothers stated, “I don’t assume I’ll reside in a duplex sort once more. As time handed, I felt lonely. I remorse it now.” The solid members joked, “I need to be lonely too.”

On the present, Brave Brothers confirmed the method of how he makes new music. The music he was engaged on was for Brave Ladies’ summer time comeback. “I’m engaged on a mini album that can come out in the summertime,” he stated. “I feel that it may come out in June.”

He spoke brazenly about Brave Ladies’ hardships and stated, “I’ve loads of hit songs. Everybody used to say, ‘He offers different artists good songs however received’t give his personal artists good songs.’ However I’ve by no means given my artists dangerous songs. I at all times poured my coronary heart and soul into them.”

He went on, “When Brave Ladies have been unknown, I typically used to consider what I had finished unsuitable. I felt so apologetic that I had hassle wanting the members within the face. I’m glad that they’re doing properly. I get actually emotional after I hear, ‘That music was good’ and ‘It wasn’t a foul music in spite of everything.’ I’m grateful. I intend to repay the love the group has obtained, so please stay up for it.”

Brave Ladies additionally appeared on the present for an interview. Brave Brothers stated, “I attempted loads of issues to assist them get widespread. There have been loads of irritating moments. As soon as I waited for a TV consultant for 5 – 6 hours. My delight was wounded and I cried. I’ve additionally purchased drinks for producing administrators.” He additionally shared, “At any time when they went to army occasions, they might get such an ideal response from the troopers. I typically thought with disappointment, ‘Why doesn’t the general public acknowledge them?’ It was as a result of the troopers cheered them on that we have been in a position to ship them to occasions even when we couldn’t earn money.”

He continued, “However I didn’t surrender. Simply because the title signifies, Brave Ladies is the signpost for our company. Would you surrender in your youngsters? Fairly than ‘ready’ for them, I labored in order that we may go till the tip.” He shared that he nonetheless had objectives for the long run and stated, “As soon as I obtain all my objectives as a producer, then I’ll retire and do charity work.”

Watch “Dwelling Alone” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)