Brave Girls Achieves Double Crown On Gaon Weekly Charts; BTS And Super Junior Hit No. 1

Gaon Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of March 14 to March 20!

Album Chart

Super Junior topped this week’s bodily album chart with their new studio album “The Renaissance,” which debuted at No. 1.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s first solo single album “R” entered the chart at No. 2, adopted by PENTAGON’s “LOVE or TAKE” at No. 3 and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “SET” at No. 4. Lastly, WayV’s “Kick Again” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

General Digital Chart

4 years after its launch in 2017, Brave Girls’ breakout hit “Rollin’” achieved a double crown after topping each the general digital chart and the streaming chart this week.

Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love” got here in at No. 2 on this week’s general digital chart, whereas IU’s hit pre-release observe “Superstar” held onto its spot at No. 3.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s solo debut observe “On The Floor” rose to No. 4 this week, adopted by Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob and Apink’s Jung Eun Ji’s “Love Day (2021)” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

Brave Girls’ “Rollin’” topped the streaming chart for the second consecutive week, and IU’s “Superstar” equally maintained its place at No. 2.

Rosé’s “On The Floor” shot as much as No. 3 on the chart, trailed by Yang Yoseob and Jung Eun Ji’s “Love Day (2021)” at No. 4. Lastly, BTS’s long-running hit “Dynamite” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Obtain Chart

Im Younger Woong’s “My Starry Love” remained No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart, whereas WOODZ’s new title observe “FEEL LIKE” debuted at No. 2.

SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me” held onto its spot at No. 3, with Kang Daniel’s “PARANOIA” at No. 4 and PENTAGON’s “DO or NOT” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BTS rose to No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2.0 this week, adopted by BLACKPINK at No. 2, Im Younger Woong at No. 3, and Lee Chan Received at No. 4.

Notably, along with BLACKPINK charting at No. 2, Rosé additionally entered the chart individually at No. 5.

Congratulations to the entire artists!

Supply (1)

(*1*)