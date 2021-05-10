Brave Girls And DRIPPIN Join Fan Platform UNIVERSE

Brave Girls and DRIPPIN will be joining the fandom platform UNIVERSE!

On May 10, NCSOFT and Klap confirmed, “Brave Girls and DRIPPIN will open their respective “planets” on UNIVERSE on May 24. Each artist will subsequently showcase their independent content on their planets.”

“Planets” are individual spaces for each artists on the platform UNIVERSE, where fans and artists can communicate via “FNS” (fan network service), artists can share original content and media, and fandoms can record and receive rewards for their activities in missions.

Brave Girls are currently enjoying an explosive rise in popularity following the chart resurgence of their viral hit “Rollin’” earlier this year. The girl group is gearing up for a much-anticipated summer comeback. DRIPPIN is a new boy group from Woollim Entertainment who made their debut in the fall of 2020. They last made a comeback with their second mini album in March 2021.

UNIVERSE currently hosts artists such as Kang Daniel, THE BOYZ, MONSTA X, Park Ji Hoon, CIX, ASTRO, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, AB6IX, ATEEZ, Oh My Girl, WJSN, WEi, and CRAVITY.

