General News

Brave Girls Announces Long-Awaited Comeback

August 5, 2020
1 Min Read

Brave Girls has made a shock comeback announcement!

On August 5, the group revealed a teaser that reads, “Brave Girls comeback” and comprises the date August 14, 2020.

Brave Girls’ final comeback was in 2017 with “Rollin’,” and their final music launch was the brand new summer season model of “Rollin’” in 2018.

Are you excited to listen to new music from Brave Girls once more?

Watch Brave Girls members Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna on the 2017 survival present “The Unit” beneath:

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment