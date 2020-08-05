Brave Girls Announces Long-Awaited Comeback

Brave Girls has made a shock comeback announcement!

On August 5, the group revealed a teaser that reads, “Brave Girls comeback” and comprises the date August 14, 2020.

Brave Girls’ final comeback was in 2017 with “Rollin’,” and their final music launch was the brand new summer season model of “Rollin’” in 2018.

Are you excited to listen to new music from Brave Girls once more?

Watch Brave Girls members Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna on the 2017 survival present “The Unit” beneath:

Watch Now