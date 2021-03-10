Brave Girls Confirmed To Appear On “Operating Man” And “You Quiz On The Block”

Brave Girls is making visitor appearances on “Operating Man” and “You Quiz on the Block”!

On March 10, a supply from SBS’s “Operating Man” shared to JoyNews 24, “Brave Girls’s look on ‘Operating Man’ was lately finalized. The recording will happen on March 22.”

“Operating Man” PD (producing director) Choi Bo Pil revealed, “There have been many questions and studies right here and there about Brave Girls’ look on ‘Operating Man.’ The manufacturing group is making ready an episode that may stay as much as the viewers’ expectations.”

The identical day, a supply from tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” confirmed, “Brave Girls’ Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna are taking part within the recording at this time. The footage will air on subsequent week’s broadcast.”

Brave Girls’ 2017 monitor “Rollin’” lately went viral on YouTube and even noticed a resurgence on music charts. In response to the music’s belated reputation, Brave Girls has been selling actively on a number of reveals. The lady group appeared on SBS Energy FM’s “2 O’Clock Escape Cultwo Present” on March 10, and they are going to be acting on music reveals “M Countdown,” “Music Financial institution,” “Music Core,” and “Inkigayo” this weekend. Learn an interview the place they shared their ideas on their sudden rise to fame right here.

