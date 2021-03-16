Brave Girls Gives Update On Brave Brothers’ Promise For Their First Music Show Win, Talks About Struggles During Hiatus, And More

On March 16, Brave Girls appeared on the MBC FM4U radio present “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Track at Midday” and opened up about their first music present win, their hiatus, and extra.

The lady group not too long ago took their first-ever music present win on SBS’s “Inkigayo” with their resurgent hit music “Rollin.’” They mentioned, “After we heard we have been a candidate for first place, we grew teary. We didn’t put together a speech as a result of we didn’t count on to win.” Then they shared, “We couldn’t have come all the best way right here with out Brave Brothers (the CEO of their company). We’re actually grateful to our dad and mom.”

Beforehand, Brave Brothers had promised to purchase them Chanel baggage in the event that they win first place. Regarding that, the members defined, “We didn’t obtain them but, however he mentioned he ordered them on-line.” Then they joked, “It’s factor we remembered.”

Brave Girls is very busy these days, and so they talked about how their lives modified after the resurgence of “Rollin.’” They shared, “It’s the primary time we’ve had a packed schedule since our debut. Lately, we sleep about one to 2 hours a day. Final 12 months, we weren’t in a position to do our actions correctly. We wish to do them if we get the prospect. We wish to grow to be ‘summer season queens,’ so we’re pushing our CEO for a brand new music.”

Brave Girls skilled many struggles throughout their hiatus, and up till the top of February, they have been discussing whether or not the group ought to disband.

Yuna commented, “I didn’t know what to do throughout our hiatus, and all the things was unsure. I believed I ought to do one thing so I exercised and received licensed as a barista.” Yoojung added, “There’s nonetheless a obscure sense of tension. I’m wondering how I ought to resolve this.”

The members shared they’d been eager to take part in SBS’s “Operating Man” and truly acquired a proposal to seem in it. They expressed their want to additionally seem on MBC’s “The Supervisor” and “Dwelling Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”).

Lastly, Brave Girls mentioned, “We’ll work more durable and present you the very best of us.”

