Brave Girls Opens Up About How They Slowly Gained Popularity Among Military Fans On “Ask Us Something”

Brave Girls talked about their hard-earned rise to fame on the most recent episode of “Ask Us Something”!

On the April 3 broadcast of the favored JTBC selection present, Brave Girls made their first-ever look as visitors, and the forged members gave them an enthusiastic welcome.

Through the episode, the “Ask Us Something” forged introduced up the viral video that just lately helped make “Rollin’” a breakout hit 4 years after its launch: the now-famous fan-edited compilation of Brave Girls’ performances of the track, which included some amusingly passionate reactions from their followers within the navy.

After they watched the video once more collectively, Search engine optimization Jang Hoon requested, “This footage of the navy troops is from earlier than the track climbed again up the charts, proper?” Yuna confirmed, “Sure, that is from our hiatus of three years and 5 months [between comebacks].”

Search engine optimization Jang Hoon then commented on the distinction between their reputation amongst troopers within the navy, who have been already large followers of Brave Girls and “Rollin’” again then, versus most people, amongst whom the group was not but well-known.

“It should have been so unusual for the Brave Girls members,” he stated. “While you went to carry out for the navy, the troops have been this passionate and excited, however as quickly as you left, individuals wouldn’t have acknowledged you. There should have been such an enormous hole [between the reactions you got inside and outside the military].”

Describing their most memorable efficiency for the troops, Brave Girls recalled a time after they carried out outdoor on a distant island. “We have been performing outdoors,” stated Minyoung, “and hastily, one of many troopers abruptly ran in direction of the stage. After seeing him run, everybody else got here working in direction of us as properly, and that created a sandstorm like in [the film] ‘Mad Max.’”

Nevertheless, the Brave Girls members revealed that they hadn’t at all times gotten such an enthusiastic response. When requested about their very first efficiency for the troops, Minyoung shared that they weren’t but widespread amongst troopers within the navy again then.

“On the time, we didn’t get such an amazing response,” she recalled. “However after our promotions for ‘Rollin’,’ as soon as a while had handed, issues began to alter. Sooner or later, they even began dancing alongside to our choreography and doing our official fan chant.”

“[That kind of response] was an enormous supply of energy for us,” stated Minyoung. “We had an extended hiatus [between comebacks] that lasted for 3 years and 5 months, and if it weren’t for these performances and the troopers within the navy, it could have been onerous for us to endure that lengthy time period.”

Afterward within the present, Brave Girls expressed their gratitude by placing on a particular stay efficiency for a few of their followers who had served within the navy throughout that point.

As their excited followers tuned in by way of video name and held up indicators with candy messages of assist, Brave Girls carried out their smash hit “Rollin’,” and Yujeong and Minyoung collaborated with Lee Sang Min and Kim Younger Chul for a particular efficiency of Roo’ra’s “Angel With out Wings.”

The Brave Girls members additionally teamed up with Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul for a enjoyable efficiency of their track “Excessive Heels,” which you’ll be able to take a look at right here!

Watch the clips of Brave Girls performing “Angel With out Wings” and “Rollin’” beneath:

