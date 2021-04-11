Brave Girls Reveals Their Dorm For 1st Time And Shows How Busy They Are On “The Supervisor”

Brave Girls shared a have a look at their dorm for the primary time on MBC’s “The Supervisor”!

On the April 10 episode of “The Supervisor,” Brave Girls revealed a day of their lives and talked about their busy schedule because of the resurgence of their 2017 title observe “Rollin’” after a compilation video went viral on YouTube.

In line with Nielson Korea, the second half of the episode reached 5.3 % viewership rankings in metropolitan areas, taking first place amongst all selection exhibits airing on the similar time.

Brave Girls’ supervisor defined that he has labored with the group since they began their ‘We Journey’ promotions, making it nearly seven months that he has been with them. He shared, “I did extra work in the course of the previous month than I did in the course of the seven months. It’s not exhausting, nevertheless it’s tiring. I sleep three to 4 hours. The members are all the time glad, so I really feel energized once I have a look at them.”

The ladies wakened at 4:30 a.m. to prepare for his or her first exercise of the day. As a result of their final exercise ended at a late time the earlier night time, they have been solely in a position to get two to 3 hours of sleep. To avoid wasting time, all of them brushed their tooth collectively of their one toilet.

As they revealed beforehand, Brave Girls had been on the verge of disbandment earlier than their sudden rise in fame. Yujeong defined, “Yuna and I had already taken our belongings out of the dorm. We succeeded in climbing the charts proper earlier than our disbandment.” Minyoung added, “We have been planning to speak about our disbandment. We acquired a name from our CEO Brave Brothers. He mentioned, ‘I learn what you set collectively. Subsequent Wednesday, let’s collect the entire members and have a chat.’ That decision got here a day earlier than the YouTube video went viral.”

Because of the resurgence of “Rollin’,” the members needed to rapidly return to the dorm and convey their belongings again. However as a result of they’d no time to unpack their issues, they needed to pull their garments out of packing containers and suitcases that had but to be organized.

When it was identified that the home seems to be small for 4 individuals, Brave Girls’ supervisor defined, “The CEO initially wished them to stay in an house, however the members felt sorry about it. They mentioned, ‘Do we’ve got to stay in an enormous home like this?’ and seemed for a smaller home, in order that’s how they ended up right here.”

Minyoung added, “[The dorm] was repeatedly downgraded. Our first dorm was in the identical house constructing as our CEO. We have been neighbors. It was protected and very nice.”

The members arrived on the hair salon, the place they brightly greeted the workers they mentioned goodbye to solely hours in the past. They dozed off as they acquired their make-up and hair executed.

After wrapping up an internet selection present recording, they headed to their subsequent recording for “Present Champion.” Backstage, they met visited trot singer Lim Younger Woong, who had been nominated for first place together with Brave Girls that day. He shared that he was an enormous fan of Brave Girls and danced to “Rollin’” with them. Rookie group Ciipher additionally visited Brave Girls at their ready room and danced “Rollin’” collectively.”

