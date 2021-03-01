Brave Girls Shares Their Thoughts On Sudden Chart Resurgence Of Their Song “Rollin’”

Brave Girls’ “Rollin’” is seeing a resurgence on the music charts!

As of March 1 at 12:30 a.m. KST, “Rollin’” is ranked at No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart, No. 3 on Genie’s realtime chart, No. 29 on FLO’s realtime chart, and No. 90 on Melon’s 24Hits. The track first hit No. 1 on Bugs on February 27.

“Rollin’,” which was first launched in March 2017, went viral after a YouTuber shared an edited video of Brave Girls’ performances of the track together with YouTube feedback. The track can be recognized to be common amongst troopers serving within the navy.

In an interview with tvX, the Brave Girls members shared their ideas on their track’s sudden resurgence.

Minyoung mentioned, “We couldn’t consider {that a} track that we launched so way back was out of the blue again in on the music charts. We have been bewildered and didn’t know find out how to react.”

Yujeong added, “We nonetheless can’t consider it? Us? Immediately? Like that. I’m a dreamer, so I’ve typically imagined what it could be wish to hit No. 1. However now that our track has out of the blue risen again on the charts and we’ve really ranked No. 1, I really feel each dumbfounded and overjoyed. It was our dream to chart on Melon, and I’m so emotional by this that I can solely say that I’m grateful.”

Eunji mentioned, “Just like the members mentioned, we have been all bewildered. We by no means dreamed that ‘resurgence’ was a phrase that would apply to us. This track is 4 years previous, however so many individuals confirmed it love that we ranked No. 1 on Bugs and entered Melon’s 24Hits. It’s been a enjoyable expertise.”

Yuna mentioned, “We have been dumbfounded at out of the blue being on the receiving finish of a lot curiosity, however we’re additionally deeply grateful to those that have proven us curiosity and despatched us such type and affectionate phrases.”

Minyoung mentioned, “We’ve promoted on music exhibits earlier than, however we by no means acquired outcomes nearly as good as we needed, so we had loads of worries. It’s fascinating to see that persons are attending to know us little by little. We wish to proceed working arduous and take into consideration how we will attraction to most people.”

Yujeong mentioned, “A restaurant that individuals don’t know is sweet often has good rapport with its clients. I consider that we’ve got a sturdy relationship with our followers, who’re at all times cheering us on, in addition to the troopers within the navy. I hope that we will create sturdy relationships with extra individuals any longer.”

Eunji mentioned, “We have now much more superb songs which might be hidden in our discography. I hope that individuals will take heed to extra of our songs after being launched to us by means of ‘Rollin’.’” Yuna added, “‘Rollin” is a track that each one the members love and at all times regretted that it didn’t get extra consideration, so we’re happier than we will categorical on the thought that individuals have gotten to realize it, irrespective of how late it’s.”

Brave Girls is understood for being the woman group based by the producer Brave Brothers. Minyoung mentioned, “When our track first started to surge on the charts, [Brave Brothers] despatched me a screenshot and wrote, ‘Minyoung, you’ve seen this, proper?’ He’s at all times searching for us.” Yujeong mentioned, “He even informed us to wish. The CEO [Brave Brothers] at all times needs the very best for us. I actually hope that we will develop into a supply of success for him somewhat than a thorn in his aspect.” Eunji mentioned, “We’ve made plans to share a meal with him. I believe he’ll present us extra of his response then.” Yuna mentioned, “He informed us to maintain match and construct up our stamina. I believe he was actually pleased.”

Concerning the viral YouTube video in query, Eunji mentioned, “After we first noticed the video, the members laughed about it collectively within the group chat. We had no thought that individuals had written such enjoyable feedback on our efficiency movies. We’re very grateful to the one that first uploaded the YouTube video together with the individuals who loved watching it.”

The members shared their hopes to carry out the track once more, like EXID did with “Up and Down” throughout their very own resurgence. Minyoung mentioned, “All of the members are hungry to carry out once more after COVID-19 restricted the variety of performances we may do. If the possibility arises, I’d wish to have carry out once more in entrance of the troopers or the general public and revel in ourselves on stage.” Yuna added, “As soon as COVID-19 is over, we actually wish to meet with our followers.”

“Rollin’” is an up-tempo track that embraces the tropical home EDM style. It options refreshing vocals from the members in addition to an addictive refrain. Take a look at the dance model beneath!

